Reacher: Season Three Renewal Set for Prime Video Action Series Ahead of Second Season Premiere (Watch)

Reacher returns for a second season later this month, and fans won’t have to worry about the series ending anytime soon. Prime Video announced the renewal of the series in a newly released video featuring star Alan Ritchson.

Starring Ritchson, Maria Sten, Shaun Sipos, Serinda Swan, and Ferdinand Kingsley, the series is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child and follows retired military police investigator Jack Reacher. Season two will have him investigating the deaths of his former unit.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that the hit series Reacher has received an early renewal for a third season, ahead of its Season Two debut on December 15. The announcement was made at the Prime Video Panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, during which Reacher star Alan Ritchson appeared in a video from the set of Season Three. He also debuted a new extended clip from the upcoming second season, giving fans an exclusive sneak peek at the action-packed premiere episode. Reacher commands a passionate global audience, quickly becoming one of the top five most watched original seasons ever on Prime Video in the U.S. and globally during its inaugural run. Seasons Two and Three of Reacher will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based on the novels by Lee Child, who is an executive producer on the series, Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson (Fast X, Titans), is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. Reacher is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson will serve as an executive producer of Season Three, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television. The upcoming second season, premiering December 15 on Prime Video, begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them – and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.”

The announcement video for Reacher season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this action series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a third season?