Capital One College Bowl: Season Two Viewer Votes

Capital One College Bowl TV show on NBC

These students have been doing their homework in preparation for the second season of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl TV show. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Capital One College Bowl is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Capital One College Bowl here.

An NBC quiz series, the Capital One College Bowl TV show is hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as a sidekick. The series challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships. In each episode, teams of three represent some of the nation’s top schools and battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Teams must work together to answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools advance to the final portion of the game where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship to put toward their education. Capital One will award $1 million in scholarships, providing all student competitors from the above institutions with tuition assistance for their participation.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Capital One College Bowl TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Capital One College Bowl should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC?

