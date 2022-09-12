Capital One College Bowl: Season Three — Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Some people seem to have all the answers. Has the Capital One College Bowl TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Capital One College Bowl, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Capital One College Bowl TV show is hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as a sidekick. The series challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships. In each episode, teams of three represent some of the nation’s top schools and battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Teams must work together to answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools advance to the final portion of the game where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship to put toward their education. Capital One will award $1 million in scholarships, providing all student competitors from the above institutions with tuition assistance for their participation.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Capital One College Bowl averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.71 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 68% in the demo and down by 30% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Capital One College Bowl stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 12, 2022, Capital One College Bowl has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Capital One College Bowl for season three? This show is relatively inexpensive to produce, and at least the prize money seems to be covered by sponsor Capital One. As long as the banking company wants to participate, I think College Bowl will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Capital One College Bowl cancellation or renewal news.



Capital One College Bowl Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Capital One College Bowl‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Capital One College Bowl TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?