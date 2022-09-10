Capital One College Bowl: Season Two Ratings

The College Bowl competition first aired on NBC Radio back in 1953 and then moved to television where the game has had a bumpy journey. The competition continued for many years but wasn’t always televised. The game returned to NBC last year and was a mediocre performer in the ratings. Since it’s heavily sponsored, will Capital One College Bowl be renewed for a third season as long as Capital One wants to fund it? Or, could it be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A quiz series, the Capital One College Bowl TV show is hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as a sidekick. The series challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships. In each episode, teams of three represent some of the nation’s top schools and battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Teams must work together to answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools advance to the final portion of the game where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship to put toward their education. Capital One will award $1 million in scholarships, providing all student competitors from the above institutions with tuition assistance for their participation.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Capital One College Bowl on NBC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.44 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

