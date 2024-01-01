Sunday TV Ratings: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Family Guy, Scooby-Doo Where Are You Now!, NFL Football

Sunday, December 31, 2023 ratings — New episodes: (none). Specials: The Year: Countdown to 2024, Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!, and Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night. Sports: NFL Overtime, Football Night in America, and NFL Football: Packers at Vikings. Reruns: Hell’s Kitchen, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and Krapopolis.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?