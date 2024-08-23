The Beast in Me: Matthew Rhys to Star with Claire Danes in Netflix Series

The Beast in Me has added another big name to its cast. Matthew Rhys is set to join Claire Danes in the Netflix series. Created by Gabe Rotter, the series reunites Danes with Homeland’s Howard Gordon, who is showrunner for the limited series.

Matthew Rhys will join Claire Danes for the mystery thriller limited series The Beast in Me. An author finds a new subject in her real estate mogul neighbor, once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Things spirals into a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly. pic.twitter.com/6nDha77J29 — Netflix (@netflix) August 22, 2024

He said the following about Rhys’ casting, per TUDUM:

“I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work, but seeing him with Claire on our first Zoom made me especially excited that he’s agreed to play Nile. We’re all looking forward to working with him!”

The following was revealed about the plot of the upcoming series:

“In The Beast in Me, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life since the tragic death of her young son, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth — chasing his demons while fleeing her own — in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

Additional details and a premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch The Beast in Me when it arrives on Netflix?