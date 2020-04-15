Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD: Final Season to Revive Agent Carter Character

A familiar face is returning to ABC. Entertainment Weekly reports Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj is reprising his role for the seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Gjojaj played Daniel Sousa on Agent Carter for two seasons before ABC cancelled the series in 2016. The cast also included Hayley Atwell, James D’Arcy, Chad Michael Murray, Wynn Everett, and Reggie Austin.

Gjokaj will reprise his Agent Carter role for the seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, which premieres on ABC on May 27th at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

From Gjokaj:

It wasn’t anywhere near my brain. I would’ve been thrilled at any moment for it to come back, but I think as an actor you don’t have time. You just have to move on to the next project.”

