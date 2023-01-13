The Masked Singer: Season Nine; FOX Sets Singing Competition’s Early 2023 Return (Watch)

Bring on the next batch of crazy costumed celebrities. FOX has announced a premiere date and released a teaser video for the upcoming ninth season of The Masked Singer. The eighth season finished airing in November, and a holiday sing-a-long ran last month.

A mystery singing competition, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season eight, 22 costumed characters took part in themed episodes including Vegas Night, Comedy Roast, Hall Of Fame, Muppets Night, Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, TV Themes, ’90s Night, Thanksgiving, and Fright Night. Guests included Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E., and Drew Carey.

The eighth season of The Masked Singer averaged a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.95 million viewers in Fall 2022. Compared to season six (which aired in Fall 2021), that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The show picks up about 30% more viewers when the live+7 day delayed viewing is factored into the mix. Though the show’s ratings have dropped quite a bit, it remains one of FOX’s highest-rated shows.

Season nine of Masked Singer debuts on Wednesday, February 15th. The series will once again feature themed episodes and new costumed characters, including French Hen, Doll, Axolotl, and Moose.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the return of The Masked Singer series on FOX? How are you at guessing the identities of the celebrities?

