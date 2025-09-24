Catfish: The TV Show: Cancelled; No Season 10 for MTV Reality Series

Catfish: The TV Show will not be returning for season 10. According to Variety, MTV has canceled the reality series after airing its ninth season in July 2024.

Nev Schulman, who hosts the reality series, announced earlier this month that he was becoming a licensed real estate agent working at the same firm his father currently works at.

According to People, he said the following:

“Hosting Catfish taught me how to listen deeply, build trust quickly, and help people navigate some of the most emotional decisions of their lives. Real estate in New York is no different — you need empathy, patience, and the ability to see through the noise to find the right home. After watching my father dedicate more than 50 years to this business, it feels meaningful to follow in his footsteps and join Coldwell Banker Warburg — a firm that shares the same values of integrity and personal connection that I grew up admiring.”

As for Catfish, Shulman and Max Joseph shared a message about the MTV show’s end on Instagram. The series is being shopped to other networks, but it would likely be with a new host. See the video from Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nēv Schulman (@nevschulman)

What do you think? Have you watched this MTV series? Are you hoping another outlet picks up this series?