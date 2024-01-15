The White Lotus: Season Three; Five Join Cast of HBO Drama Series

The White Lotus has added five more to its cast for the HBO drama. Milos Bikovic, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris have joined the previously added Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Fans will also see Natasha Rothwell return from season one. Per Variety, season three of the series will start filming in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, next month.

No details about the third season of The White Lotus have been released, but the anthology series follows the staff and guests at a different resort of The White Lotus franchise each season.

The premiere date for White Lotus season three will be announced later. Check out the announcements for the new cast additions below.

The trip of a lifetime awaits. Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris will join the cast for Season 3 of the HBO Original #TheWhiteLotus on Max. pic.twitter.com/n0zFLlk7ol — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 12, 2024

