Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883: Premiere Dates Announced by Paramount Network & Paramount+ (Watch)

Paramount Network and Paramount+ have set premiere dates for season four of Yellowstone and two new shows – 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown.

Yellowstone, which airs on the Paramount Network cable channel, stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and more. Season four will feature the addition of Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly in guest-starring roles.

1883 is a prequel series to Yellowstone, and it stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as the heads of the original Dutton family. Mayor of Kingstown follows the powerful McLusky family of Michigan and stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and Taylor Handley.

Both of these new shows are exclusives for the Paramount+ streaming service but will have their first episodes simulcast on the Paramount cable channel. More was revealed about the seasons ahead in a press release.

MTV Entertainment Studios today announced Paramount Network’s #1 hit series, Yellowstone, is set to return Sunday, November 7th. In addition, Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, announced the service’s upcoming series, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 – the Yellowstone origin story – will premiere on Sunday, November 14th, and Sunday, December 19th, respectively.

The new season of Yellowstone will also serve as a launch pad for the new series Mayor of Kingstown and 1883. Paramount Network will air a special simulcast event for both Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 following Yellowstone to promote the new series.

“Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world building storytelling,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment. “These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two.”

“Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are perfect examples of the types of prestige dramas we are focused on bringing to Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Taylor Sheridan is an exceptional talent and we are thrilled to be expanding his portfolio of series within the ViacomCBS family. With the special simulcast event of both series on Paramount Network, we will be further tapping into the scale and reach of ViacomCBS to bring audiences to Paramount+.”

“We are thrilled to present these shows as part of this newly established Taylor Sheridan universe that has grown and expanded beyond our greatest expectations,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “Taylor has proven time and time again his powerful ability to tell riveting stories that are rich with passion, drama and adventure and entertain audiences everywhere. Additionally, the fall is an incredible landscape for television, bringing in the strongest viewer availability. ViacomCBS has remained a phenomenal partner to us over the years and this showcases the network’s confidence in all of our shows.”

As part of Sheridan’s deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are first from his exclusive multi-year pact, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.

Yellowstone – returns Sunday, November 7th on Paramount Network- chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly join the cast in guest starring roles in the impressive ensemble that includes Oscar(R)-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone’s executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Mayor of Kingstown – premiering Sunday, November 14th on Paramount+ – follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley.

Mayor of Kingstown will be executive produced by Sheridan, co-creator Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.

1883 – launching Sunday, December 19th on Paramount+ – follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, with additional cast to be announced.

1883 will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.”