America’s Got Talent: Season 19 Renewal Revealed for NBC’s Popular Summer Series

The peacock network is already gearing up for next summer. America’s Got Talent has been renewed for a 19th season on NBC with the usual judges and host all returning. The show’s 18th season finished airing tonight.

A variety competition series, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, magicians, and more. In season 18, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara return to the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts ever to grace the AGT stage. Then, there are six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The season concludes with the winning act receiving a $1 million prize.

The 18th season of America’s Got Talent averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.53 million viewers. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s highest-rated show in both categories.

Here’s the renewal announcement, from NBC:

Brilliant and Heartwarming Animal Act Earns Coveted $1 Million Grand Prize and a Chance to Join “America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live” Stage Show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Sept. 27, 2023 – America has voted for the incredible Adrian Stoica & Hurricane as the winner of “America’s Got Talent” season 18.

Adrian and his unbelievable dog, Hurricane, have won the show’s $1 million grand prize and the chance to join “America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live” stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The dynamic duo’s specific performance dates, as well as the other season 18 fan favorites that will be joining, will be announced soon.

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane won America’s hearts and votes for their remarkable and charming act. Unlike other animal acts, Adrian and Hurricane’s routines tell an engaging and comedic story. Hurricane never missed a beat and captivated the audience with her skills and hilarious timing.

The first audition earned a standing ovation from the judges and audience alike. Performing during the qualifiers, Adrian and Hurricane continued to pull out all the stops to wow the judges with their spectacular routine. Howie Mandel proclaimed, “This is my favorite dog act ever!” Sofia Vergara also praised the act: “Hurricane is ready for Vegas!” After their show-stopping final performance, Heidi Klum asked, “What’s not to love? (Hurricane) is adorable and the smartest dog I’ve ever seen,” and executive producer Simon Cowell declared, “What we saw is incredible … (Hurricane) is a star.”

Adrian Stoica, 45, is a dog trainer and performer from Italy who has devoted his life to the art of canine instruction. With a remarkable track record of six Disc Dog World Championship titles, his passion for dogs and Frisbee tricks knows no bounds. Adrian and his best friend, Hurricane, have been performing all over the world for approximately eight years. Together they have fascinated audiences with their astonishing routines, all the while showcasing their deep bond and impressive skills. In 2017, Adrian made it to the “Italia’s Got Talent” semi-finals and in 2018 and 2022 he participated in Romania’s “Got Talent.” He wanted to share his passion for dogs with the world and bring their unique performance to the world’s biggest stage on “AGT.”

Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent” concluded tonight with a show-stopping finale at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. The show’s finale featured the top 11 finalists performing alongside memorable guests, including world-renowned chef and television personality Cat Cora, legendary award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, pop and R&B icon Jason Derulo, acclaimed award-winning musician Jon Batiste, global singing sensation Leona Lewis, “America’s Got Talent” season 17 winner the Mayyas and award-winning multi-platinum-selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

“America’s Got Talent” is on pace to be the most-watched summer broadcast alternative series for 18 consecutive years. Season 18 has been the most successful season on social to date, bringing in 2.9 billion video views since its premiere on May 30, 2023. (All Platforms). Each platform hit new milestones, with YouTube surpassing 26M subscribers and TikTok 10M followers, and Facebook growing to 22.2M followers. YouTube Shorts contributed to the success this season, bringing in 40% of total views and our most viral video of Shadow Ace which has gained 202M views to date.

“America’s Got Talent” season 19 will return next summer with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Auditions for the next season are currently underway. Interested acts can visit www.AGTAuditions.com to register for an upcoming audition city or to submit a video online.

The “Got Talent” format has had more than two billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format, with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers.