Spartacus: House of Ashur: Starz Orders Sequel Series, Nick Tarabay to Return

Spartacus: House of Ashur is headed to Starz. The network has ordered the sequel series to star Nick Tarabay as the villainous Ashur. The cable network announced the series in development in February 2023, with Steven S. DeKnight working on the sequel.

Spartacus aired on Starz for four seasons, with 39 episodes between 2010 and 2013. It is unknown if any other cast members from the original series will return for the sequel.

Starz revealed more about the sequel series in a press release.

“STARZ announced today it has greenlit ten episodes of “Spartacus: House of Ashur,” a drama series that will expand on its groundbreaking show “Spartacus,” one of STARZ’s most celebrated franchises, which aired for four seasons on the platform. Nick Tarabay (“Stargirl”) returns as the villainous “Ashur,” the iconic role he originated in the series’ original run. “Spartacus” creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (“Daredevil”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. The series poses the question: what if Ashur, played by fan favorite Nick Tarabay, hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of “Spartacus: Vengeance?” And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion? “A decade ago the groundbreaking original ‘Spartacus’ captivated viewers worldwide and we’re excited to deliver more enthralling, high-octane drama that our fervent fans have been anticipating,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ. “It is an honor to team up with Steven again as he expands upon the storytelling within this thrilling, action-packed universe.” “To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity,” said Steven S. DeKnight. “I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with STARZ, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.” “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” debuted on STARZ in 2010 and was followed by a prequel series chapter “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” in 2011 and two additional series “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013. The project will be produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ. Karen Bailey will oversee the series on behalf of STARZ. Jocelyn Sabo will oversee for Lionsgate Television. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer.”

The premiere date for Spartacus: House of Ashur will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more from the world of Spartacus on Starz?