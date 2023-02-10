Spartacus: Starz Developing New Series from Steven S. DeKnight

Spartacus is returning to Starz. The cable network is developing a revival of the series from Steven S. DeKnight. The original series aired for three seasons and 33 episodes between 2010 and 2013.

Starring Andy Whitfield, Liam McIntyre, John Hannah, Manu Bennett, Jai Courtney, Peter Mensah, Nick E. Tarabay, Craig Parker, Viva Bianca, Katrina Law, Dustin Clare, Jaime Murray, Marisa Ramirez, Dan Feuerriegel, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Brett Tucker, and Lucy Lawless, the series was based on the gladiator Spartacus during Ancient Roman times.

Starz revealed more about the revival in a press release.

“STARZ announced today it is in development on a series that will expand on its groundbreaking show “Spartacus,” one of STARZ’s most celebrated brands, which aired for four seasons on the platform. The show will explore uncharted territory and new journeys of the original series’ iconic characters. “Spartacus” creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (“Daredevil,” Pacific Rim: Uprising) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. In the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army, the drama will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome. “It has been over a decade since ‘Spartacus’ delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ. “‘Spartacus’ has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter.” “It’s such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of ‘Spartacus’ and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at STARZ and Lionsgate,” said Steven S. DeKnight. “Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story.” “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” debuted on STARZ in 2010 and was followed by a prequel series chapter “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” in 2011 and two additional series “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013. The project will be produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ. Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey and Directors, Original Programming, Giovanna Desselle and Alex Alberts will oversee the series on behalf of STARZ. Head of Scripted Development and Executive Vice President, Scott Herbst and Senior Vice President, Scripted Development, Jocelyn Sabo will both oversee for Lionsgate Television.” A premiere date for the new Spartacus will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Spartacus on Starz?