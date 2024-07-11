Severance: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser Unveiled for Workplace Thriller Series on Apple TV+

Severance has its premiere date for its second season set. Apple TV+ announced the return of the series with the release of a teaser. New episodes will arrive in January 2025. Production on season two began in November 2022.

Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken star in the series which follows the employees of Lumon Industries. The corporation has an interesting way of separating the work and personal lives of its employees. Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever have joined the cast for season two.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Apple TV+ unveiled the premiere date for season two of its globally celebrated Emmy Award-winning workplace thriller “Severance” and shared a sneak peek showcasing what’s in store for the highly anticipated second season. Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, the 10-episode second season of “Severance” will debut globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025 followed by one episode every Friday through March 21. Apple TV+ unveiled a teaser for the highly anticipated second season of “Severance,” premiering January 17, 2025 In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe. Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Emmy Award nominee Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, and welcomes new series regular Sarah Bock. “Severance” is executive produced by Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Erickson. “Severance” season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Scott and Arquette serve as executive producers. “Severance” is a Fifth Season production. The complete first season of “Severance” is now streaming on Apple TV+.”

The teaser for season two of Severance is below.

