Claim to Fame: Season Four — Has the ABC Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Another set of celebrity relatives take center stage. Has the Claim to Fame TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Claim to Fame, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A competition reality series airing on the ABC television network, the Claim to Fame TV show is co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas. The show looks at people who are on the fringe of celebrity, just out of the spotlight. This series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and to live together under one roof. They conceal their identity and lineage in a quest for their own fame and fortune. Over the course of a season, the relatives compete in challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detectives in hopes of avoiding elimination. Their goal is to win the coveted $100,000 prize and to stake their own “claim to fame”.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Claim to Fame averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.10 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 16% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Claim to Fame stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 11, 2024, Claim to Fame has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Claim to Fame for season four? This show is becoming a staple of the network’s summer schedule and, in the past, was a good companion for The Bachelorette. Though the ratings aren’t as strong, I think Claim to Fame will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Claim to Fame cancellation or renewal news.



Claim to Fame Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Claim to Fame‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Claim to Fame TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?