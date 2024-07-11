Claim to Fame: Season Three Ratings

The Claim to Fame series is on its way to becoming a staple of ABC’s summer schedule. However, for the past two years, it was paired with The Bachelorette, one of the network’s highly-rated summer shows. Now, we’ll get to see how Claim to Fame can perform without the draw of a Bachelor Nation show. Will it be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A competition reality series, the Claim to Fame TV show is co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas. The show looks at people who are on the fringe of celebrity, just out of the spotlight. This series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and to live together under one roof. They conceal their identity and lineage in a quest for their own fame and fortune. Over the course of a season, the relatives compete in challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detectives in hopes of avoiding elimination. Their goal is to win the coveted $100,000 prize and to stake their own “claim to fame”.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Claim to Fame on ABC averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers.

