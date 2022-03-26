Only Murders in the Building: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Hulu Comedy Mystery Series (Watch)

Only Murders in the Building fans will not have long to wait for the return of the murder-mystery comedy series. Season two will arrive in June, according to a teaser released by Hulu. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the trio will try to stay out of jail during the upcoming season.

Hulu revealed more about the plot for season two in a press release.

“Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”

Check out the teaser for Only Murders in the Building season two below. The series returns on June 28th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Hulu mystery series?