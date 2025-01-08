FBI True: Season Six Renewal and Premiere Date Set for Paramount+ Series

FBI True is returning next week with 12 brand-new episodes. Paramount+ announced the renewal and premiere date for season six of the docuseries with the release of a trailer. All 12 episodes will be released at once.

The new season will feature episodes that focus on the murder of Gianni Versace, the sudden disappearance of a brilliant Yale PhD student, a pizza delivery driver who was forced to rob a bank, and more.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“Paramount+ today announced a Jan. 14 premiere date for the sixth season of the riveting docuseries FBI TRUE, which allows viewers to understand the complexities that real FBI agents face with their most challenging and demanding cases. Their split-second decisions can make the difference between life or death. All twelve episodes of the new season will be available to stream at launch. Season six will feature gripping stories about high-profile cases including the race to find the killer after fashion designer Gianni Versace was gunned down outside of his home; the story of Annie Le, a brilliant Yale PhD student whose sudden disappearance sparked a relentless FBI investigation; and one of the strangest cases in FBI history, which tells the story of a pizza delivery driver with a deadly bomb around his neck – placed there by a group he claimed were forcing him to rob a bank. FBI TRUE shares the raw emotional stories of the agents as they relive the heart-stopping moments of their biggest cases, revealing new details of how they foiled major criminal and terrorist plots. In each episode, FBI TRUE introduces audiences to agents who took great personal risks in the line of duty. The format features legendary FBI special agents who sit down with their fellow agents to share their stories over a coffee or a beer. FBI TRUE is from executive producers Shawn Efran’s Bright North Studios, Craig Turk’s Thinking Hat Productions, and Anne Beagan’s Anne Beagan Productions. Solly Granatstein is showrunner and, along with Morgan Hertzan and Azadeh De Leon, an executive producer. The docuseries is being made in association with CBS and Paramount Global’s See It Now Studios and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong are the executive producers, and Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora are supervising producers for See It Now Studios.”

The trailer for season six of FBI True is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season six?