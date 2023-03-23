Smash: Cancelled NBC Musical Series Coming to Broadway for 2024-25 Season

Smash is getting a second chance — at least on stage. A musical based on the cancelled TV series is headed to Broadway during the 2024-25 season.

The TV series aired for two seasons, between 2012 and 2013, and NBC. Starring Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle, Megan Hilty, and Anjelica Huston, the series revolves around the New York theatre community and the creation of a Broadway musical. The series features original music by composers Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.

Steven Spielberg, one of the executive producers of the NBC series, said the following about taking Smash to the stage, per THR:

“Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage. We now have an incredible creative team, and I’m looking forward to completing the Smash journey which began with my producing partners over ten years ago.”

New material will be created for the stage production, but it will also include songs from the television series. Like the series, the story will revolve around the creation of a musical titled Bombshell, but new elements will be introduced as well.

Series executive producer Neil Meron also spoke about bringing Smash back:

“Ever since the show ended in 2012, not a week goes by that someone doesn’t ask us when will they see Smash as a musical. We think we’ve come up with something the die-hard series fans will love but that will also be exciting for people who never saw an episode of the show. And above all else it will be a valentine to the Broadway musical and the exhilarating rollercoaster ride of bringing one to life.”

