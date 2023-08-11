The Challenge: USA: Season Two Ratings

While CBS airs mostly dramas and comedies, some reality shows have been around for decades and have become staples of the network’s schedule. The Challenge: USA series brings back familiar faces from those other CBS shows, but that doesn’t mean it will also succeed in the ratings. Will The Challenge: USA be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, The Challenge: USA TV show is hosted by T. J. Lavin. The players are comprised of past players from other CBS shows like The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor, as well as veterans of The Real World and Are You the One? on MTV. The players compete in unpredictable and demanding games in various locales. With a $500,000 grand prize and the title of Challenge Champion on the line, players are in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves. Players in season two are Wes Bergmann, Michaela Bradshaw, Paulie Calafiore, Cassidy Clark, Luis Colon, Tyler Crispen, Tori Deal, Johnny “Bananas” Devanazio, Michele Fitzgerald, Amanda Garcia, Dusty Harris, Chanelle Howell, Ameerah Jones, Alyssa Lopez, Josh Martinez, Tiffany Mitchell, Sebastian Noel, Faysal Shafaat, Alyssa Snider, Jonna Stephens, Monte Taylor, Chris Underwood, Cory Wharton, and Desi Williams.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

8/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of The Challenge: USA on CBS averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.08 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



