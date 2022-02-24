Ozark: Season Four; Netflix Announces Release of Final Episodes (Watch)

Ozark is coming to an end on Netflix, and the streaming service announced the release date for the final seven episodes of the series. Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Katrina Lenk, CC Castillo, and Ali Stroker, the series follows a man who gets tied up with the cartel.

Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming episodes:

“Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood. The fourth and final Season of Ozark will premiere in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. The first part premiered January 21, 2022, the second part will premiere April 29, 2022. Ozark stars Emmy Award(R) Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award(R) Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award(R) Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Emmy Award(R) Winner Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award(R) Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.”

Check out the preview for the final episodes of Ozark below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Ozark end on Netflix?