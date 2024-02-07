Interview With the Vampire: Season Two Premiere Date Set, New Anne Rice Series in Development at AMC (Watch)

AMC is updating viewers on its plans for all things Anne Rice. The cable network has announced that season two of Interview with the Vampire will arrive in May, with production on season two of The Mayfair Witches starting in New Orleans. That series will return later this year.

The network is also looking to expand the world of Rice by developing a third series focusing on the secret society in her books – The Talamasca.

Starring Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Assad Zaman, Interview With the Vampire features vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson, above) telling his life story to a veteran reporter (Bogosian). Season two will focus on the repercussions of Lestat’s (Reid) death at the end of season one.

As for The Mayfair Witches, Alyssa Jirrels, Ted Levine, and Thora Birch are joining Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin in the series, which is based on the Anne Rice book trilogy. The series follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario) as she discovers she is descended from the line of Mayfair witches and completes their coven.

AMC revealed more about both shows in a press release.

AMC Networks announced today new updates on series within its expanding Anne Rice Immortal Universe. The critically acclaimed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire returns for its second season on Sunday, May 12 on AMC and AMC+ with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) joining as a guest star. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandria Daddario, has begun production on an eight-episode second season in New Orleans, adding Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) as series regular, Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. The series returns later this year on AMC and AMC+. Additionally, the network is actively developing a potential third series in the franchise, written and executive produced by Oscar nominated John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), based on the intriguing secret society, The Talamasca, featured in several of Rice’s iconic novels. “The beloved world created by Anne Rice continues to be a vast and exciting source of story and character for us to explore, develop and bring to life on screen,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks. “We look forward to sharing second seasons of both Interview and Mayfair, two visually stunning productions that feature exciting new elements from Rice’s novels, with an audience and fanbase that have embraced these series and unforgettable characters from the beginning. Beyond the existing shows, we’re actively developing a potential third series in this expanding franchise, with the incomparable John Lee Hancock crafting a story based on Rice’s captivating Talamasca society.” In Interview’s eight-episode second season, which wrapped production last year in Prague, Paris and New Orleans, the interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories. Costabile joins the cast of Interview as a guest star in the role of “Leonard,” a seasoned TV personality who has a run-in with Molloy. Recurring guest stars this season include Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) as “Madeleine” and Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) as “Real Rashid.” In addition to Anderson, Reid, Bogosian, Hayles and Zaman, the series stars Ben Daniels as “Santiago” and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. In Mayfair, Jirrels stars as “Moira Mayfair,” Rowan Fielding’s (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as “Julien Mayfair,” Cortland’s (Harry Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as “Gifford Mayfair,” a self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Mayfair focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. In addition to Emmy-nominated Daddario, the series stars Jack Huston as “Lasher,” Tongayi Chirisa as “Ciprien Grieve” and Hamlin as “Cortland Mayfair” and is executive produced by Johnson, Showrunner Esta Spalding, Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. Costabile is repped by Verve, Gartner Group and GGSSC. Duran is repped by Independent Talent Group, Players and AS Talents. Gill is repped by Max Latimer at JAG. Jirrels is repped by The Gersh Agency, Brave Artists Management, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and The Osbrink Agency, and imprint. Levine is repped by Kass Management. Birch is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Buchwald and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson. Both Interview and Mayfair debuted in 2022 and 2023, respectively, as two of the top new series premieres on AMC+ and ranked among the top 10 basic cable dramas in the 2022/2023 television season in Nielsen live+3 ratings among adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. [AMC+ based on Total Streams, First 60 Days; Linear based on Nielsen Live+3]

Additional details for these shows will be announced later. The trailer for season two of Interview with the Vampire is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of the Anne Rice universe on AMC later this year?