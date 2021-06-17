Truth Be Told: Season Two; Octavia Spencer & Kate Hudson Return in Apple TV+ Series (Watch)

Truth Be Told is bringing Kate Hudson to Apple TV+. The actress has joined the drama series, co-starring alongside Octavia Spencer. Other second season performers include Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, Katherine LaNasa, Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee. Season two premieres in August.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the second season of Truth Be Told in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today released the premiere date and teaser trailer for the second season of the NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told, from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, the new season of the anthology drama also stars Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series. The series, which provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, will return with a global debut on Friday, August 20, 2021 with the first episode, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday. In season two, investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining for season two are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman and Katherine LaNasa. The new season of Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer, as well as Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series. Truth Be Told is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman are Octavia Spencer; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.”

Check out the trailer for Truth Be Told season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Truth Be Told to Apple TV+?