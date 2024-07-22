Dance Moms: A New Era: Hulu Previews Reality Series Reboot

Dance Moms is returning to the small screen. Hulu is now rebooting the reality series as Dance Moms: A New Era. The 10-episode season premieres on August 7th. Glo Hampton is filling in the shoes of Abby Lee Miller from the original Lifetime series.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming series in a press release:

“Dance Moms: A New Era is a reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms. This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama. Introducing beloved dance coach, Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level – competing nationally every week. But the road to glory won’t be an easy one. Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist. Will Glo and her dance team persevere amidst the dramatics? “Dance Moms: A New Era” is produced by the A+E Factual Studios(TM) group for Hulu and Lifetime. The project is helmed by original series Executive Producer Bryan Stinson, alongside Sharon Scott, Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Allie Breslin and Natalie Feldman who serve as executive producers from A+E Factual Studios.(TM) Kimberly Chessler and Brie Miranda Bryant executive produce from Lifetime.”

A preview and poster for the new reality series is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dance Moms? Will you watch the new reboot on Hulu?