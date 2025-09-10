Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: The Great North, 2025 MTV VMA’s, NFL Football, Shrek 2

The Great North TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, September 7, 2025, ratings — New episodes: The Great North. Sports: NFL Football: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills. Specials: 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Shrek 2, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Reruns: The Great North, Krapopolis, The Simpsons, Animal Control, and Trivial Pursuit.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

