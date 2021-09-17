Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Three Premiere Rate Released by BET (Watch)

Fans of Tyler Perry’s The Oval do not have long to wait for the return of the series. Season three will arrive next month, and the network has released a teaser that hints at what happens next after the cliffhanger season two finale.

Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon star in the series which focuses on the residents of the White House and the drama they are involved in.

BET announced the premiere date on social media. Check out the post below.

Who will make it back alive? 😳 Get ready because #TheOvalOnBET is returning October 12th for season 3! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/X4GR3wa3yL — Tyler Perry’s THE OVAL (@TheOvalOnBET) September 16, 2021

Tyler Perry’s The Oval returns on October 12th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return Tyler Perry’s The Oval to BET next month?