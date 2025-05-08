The Wanted Man: Apple TV+ Announces Thriller Series Starring Hugh Laurie

The Wanted Man is headed to Apple TV+. Hugh Laurie will star in the thriller created by George Kay.

Thandiwe Newton, Fionn Whitehead, Gina McKee, Hazel Doupe, Elliott Heffernan, and Stephen Dillane also star in the series, which follows Felix Carmichael (Laurie), the leader of a powerful crime syndicate who is finally caught after 20 years. While in prison, he discovers he has been betrayed by one of his own.

Apple TV+ shared more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Apple TV+ announced the riveting new eight-episode drama “The Wanted Man,” starring SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Hugh Laurie (“House,” “The Night Manager”). From creator, writer and showrunner George Kay (“Hijack,” “Lupin”), the series is co-produced by New Pictures (“The Long Shadow,” “Catherine the Great”) and Kay’s Observatory Pictures. The series also stars Emmy, SAG and BAFTA Award winner Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld,” “Crash”), Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk,” “Emily”), BAFTA Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Gina McKee (“My Policeman,” “The Years”), Hazel Doupe (“Say Nothing,” “Kathleen Is Here”), Elliott Heffernan (“Blitz”) and BAFTA Award winner Stephen Dillane (“Game of Thrones,” “The Hours”). “The Wanted Man” charts the rise and fall of Felix Carmichael (Laurie), the elusive and powerful head of notorious British crime syndicate ‘The Capital.’ Untouchable for 20 years, Carmichael is finally apprehended, but while he’s held in the infamous Staplehurst prison, it becomes clear that he’s been betrayed by one of his own. As the traitor moves to dismantle the empire he has built, Carmichael must risk everything in a daring escape. Willing to stop at nothing to take his revenge, if he succeeds, he’ll be a wanted man once more. Hailing from New Pictures, an All3Media company, and Observatory Pictures, “The Wanted Man” is created, written and executive produced by Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-nominated showrunner Kay, alongside Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-nominated executive producer Willow Grylls (“Des,” “The Missing”) and BAFTA Award-nominated executive producer Matt Sandford (“The Long Shadow”). The series is directed by acclaimed Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Jakob Verbruggen (“The Fall,” “London Spy,” “Dark Matter”).”

The premiere date for this new series will be announced later.

