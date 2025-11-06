Menu

The Last Thing He Told Me: Season Two; Apple TV Releases Premiere Date & Photos for Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

(Apple TV)

The Last Thing He Told Me has its return date set. Season two of the drama series is set to premiere in February. Apple TV shared several photos to announce the return date for the Jennifer Garner series.

Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, David Morse, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Judy Greer, and Rita Wilson star in season two of the drama, which is based on Laura Dave’s upcoming novel The First Time I Saw Him.

Apple TV shared the following about season two:

“In season two of The Last Thing He Told Me, when Owen (Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

The gripping second season also welcomes new and returning cast Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.

Ahead of the hit drama’s second season premiere, audiences can dive deeper into the story with Dave’s riveting and deeply moving sequel, The First Time I Saw Him, available January 6, 2026.”

The series returns on February 20th. More photos for the series are below.

(Apple TV)

(Apple TV)

(Apple TV)

(Apple TV)

(Apple TV)

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of this Apple TV series?


