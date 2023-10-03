Community: Dan Harmon Shares an Update on the Sitcom’s Reunion Movie

Community fans are still waiting for the long-awaited reunion movie, and there is a new update on that front. Dan Harmon, the man behind the sitcom, has given the latest on the project, which is headed to Peacock. The original sitcom aired on NBC and Yahoo for six seasons.

Starring Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, the series follows a group of community college students who become friends. The movie will have the group reuniting at a reunion.

The Community film is still coming, but the project has seen delays like the rest of the television industry. The main issue with the project is having all the actors and others involved have their schedules line up just right for filming.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, those involved missed one window where that happened. Now, another window has to be found. The creator also has other concerns though. Harmon said the following about the project, per THR:

“By the time we can recoordinate, what are the odds that everyone’s schedule is going to once again align? And that’s the fandom that’s been the most supportive of me, all told, and has endured the most for supporting me. Because I wasn’t thinking about them when I was feuding with Chevy. Only later did I realize that I’d hurt these people who didn’t want to think about me as some kind of odd, self-styled Kubrick. They cared about Greendale, this world that I created, and suddenly, they were getting this unadulterated side order of me, which was not fair to them. I hate to say how terrified I am to do it wrong, because there’s a part of me that knows that that fear cannot possibly result in a good thing. And you’re not going to get anywhere doing an impression of what you think you should do or what you think they want, but I really don’t want to do it wrong, and it is truly terrifying. But then I’m holding on to the hope that being honest with myself about how scared I am is at least a way to break the cycle.”

Additional details about the return of Community will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Community gang together again?