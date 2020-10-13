Pennyworth: Season Two; EPIX Officially Sets Batman Prequel Return Date (Video)

Pennyworth is getting ready for its return to EPIX. The series now has its premiere date set for season two. A new poster and trailer have also been released. The series will return on December 13. Fans will see some new characters this season, including Lucius Fox. The DC Universe is focused on Alfred, the man who later helps Batman. This series shows his early days with the Wayne family.

Jack Bannon stars as Alfred, and he is joined by Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz, Jessica Ellerby, and Polly Walker.

EPIX revealed more about the new characters in a press release. Check that out below.

“New casting announcements for this season include Lucius Fox, who will be played by Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) and Melanie Troy, who will be played by Jessica de Gouw (The Hunting, Gretel and Hansel). Lucius Fox is a young American scientist, precise to the point of pedantry, deliberately calm, honest, and direct to a fault; he suffers no fools gladly. His friends would say he’s a man of conscience; his enemies would say he’s judgmental and dogmatic. An integral part of the DC universe, this marks his introduction to the Wayne family. Melanie Troy is a military orphan, who became a woman of the world far too young. She married a dominating older man, but with her wry intelligence and a sardonic sense of humor, she’s no submissive and gives as good as she gets. Introduced to Alfie as the wife of his former SAS Captain, the two kindred spirits have an immediate connection. Season two also introduces new series regulars James Purefoy (The Following, Sex Education, Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg (Taboo, Harlots, White Lightning), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim) and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic).”

Check out the trailer and new poster for Pennyworth season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Pennyworth in December?