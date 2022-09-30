Leverage: Redemption: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Amazon Freevee Sequel Series (Watch)

Season two of Leverage: Redemption is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) on November 16th. Three episodes will be released on that day, and the season’s remaining 10 installments will be released each week after that.

Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon star in the sequel series, which like the original Leverage series, revolves around a group who use their various talents to help individuals fight back against injustices. Pierson Fodé, Alanna Masterson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Steve Coulter, and Doug Savant are set to guest star in season two.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Amazon Freevee announced today the return of its fan-fueled heist drama Leverage: Redemption premiering on November 16 exclusively in the U.S. and UK. Leverage: Redemption follows a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against wealthy and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged. The second season consists of 13 episodes with the first three episodes available immediately and a new episode releasing each Wednesday until the season finale on January 25, 2023. The fan-favorite first season of Leverage: Redemption is also available on demand and as a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee. In Season Two, corporate bad guys and dirty dealers are stepping on the little guy in their quest for money and power and the Leverage team is back to teach them a lesson. No matter the danger, when someone needs help, they provide… Leverage. This time around, their criminal skills are put to the test by everything from a husband-and-wife team running a multi-level marketing scam and a shipping magnate dumping boatloads of plastic waste to a music producer who abuses his position over vulnerable women. This season also sees an old friend of Sophie’s unexpectedly coming out of the woodwork, making her question her choices. Leverage: Redemption stars Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey. Season Two guest stars include Pierson Fodé, Alanna Masterson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Steve Coulter, and Doug Savant. Kate Rorick serves as co-showrunner and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Dean Devlin, and executive producers Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey served as consulting producers.

Check out the trailer and poster for Leverage: Redemption season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Leverage: Redemption this November?

