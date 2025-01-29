On Patrol: Live: Season Four Renewal, Plus Reelz Orders More Episodes of Spin-Off Series

On Patrol: Live is returning for another season. Reelz has renewed the series for a fourth season of 90 episodes, keeping it on the air through the start of 2026.

The network has also ordered more episodes of the spin-off series, On Patrol: First Shift, which airs before On Patrol: Live each week and looks back at previous episodes.

According to Variety, Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard said the following about the renewal:

“It’s a tremendous amount of programming. But it’s working for us, at a time when cable networks are generally under a lot of pressure. It’s a source of pride… we’re all about On Patrol: Live now, that’s what this network is.”

Host Dan Abrams also spoke about the renewal. He said, “My Friday and Saturday nights are now committed for the next year. I am hopeful and optimistic that there’s no real end in sight for this show. I think it’s a good show from a TV perspective, but I also think it’s an important one for people to get a little glimpse at what law enforcement does every day.”

