On Patrol: Live: Season Three Renewal; 90 Episodes Ordered for Reelz Series

On Patrol: Live is staying on the beat. Reelz has given the reality series another 90-episode order for a third season. This means the series will stay on the air through January 2025.

Hosted by Dan Abrams, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, the series takes viewers across the country on Friday and Saturday nights to watch officers from different police departments on the job.

Reelz revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“REELZ today announced it has ordered 90 more episodes of On Patrol: Live, produced by Half Moon Pictures, extending the run of the hit documentary series for a third season with new episodes through January 2025. In 2023, the show helped make REELZ the most-watched cable entertainment network in the 25-54 year-old demographic group on Fridays and Saturdays from 9pm to midnight ET1; REELZ was also the only top 25 cable entertainment network last year to register growth in primetime in a total of four key demographics – P18+, P18-49, P25-54 and P35-642 – with its P25-54 audience growing 20% in 20233. For REELZ overall, the show and its lead-in, On Patrol: First Shift, have contributed to a +162% increase in P25-54 in primetime4. “We are thrilled to renew the program for another year and to see viewers come together on Friday and Saturday nights as On Patrol: Live chronicles police on patrol in communities across America,” said REELZ CEO Stan E. Hubbard. Added Host and Executive Producer Dan Abrams, “There would be no OPL without #OPNation – more than just a dedicated audience interested in the work of law enforcement, these engaged viewers often reach out to help with the show’s ‘Missing’ and ‘BOLO’ (“Be on the Lookout”) segments and they make real contributions in aiding communities and families. It’s one of the most gratifying parts of working on On Patrol: Live and we’re so glad the show will continue.” On Patrol: Live also continues to make an impact on social media, with 100,000+ active accounts following the online conversation and 10-15,000 people posting and sharing across platforms. The show trends in the top five on X during its live airings and has garnered more than 10 billion impressions to date5. Airing live every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm to 12am ET on REELZ, On Patrol: Live follows live news-gathering protocols as its more than 50 cameras document for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol. Series host and Executive Producer Dan Abrams, alongside Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin (ret.), Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson and other guest experts, provide minute-by-minute live analysis and context, offering viewers unique insight into the experiences of the men and women of law enforcement appearing on the show. Immediately preceding each live episode, On Patrol: First Shift provides updates of past stories covered by the show and presents a look forward to the coming On Patrol: Live episode. On Patrol: Live is produced by Half Moon Pictures for REELZ. Executive Producers are Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.”

