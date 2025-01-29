The Conners: Season Seven; ABC Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Get ready to say goodbye to The Conners. ABC has set the premiere date for the seventh and final season of six episodes. The series returns in March.

Per Deadline, ABC shared the following about the final season:

“For over three decades, audiences have followed along with the Conners as they navigate the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky grapple with parenthood, marriage, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson star in the comedy series, which follows Dan Conner and his family as they live in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.

The series returns on March 26th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Conners? Will you be sad to see this ABC series end?