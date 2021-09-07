The Ghost and Molly McGee: Season Two Renewal for Disney Channel Series (Watch)

The Ghost and Molly McGee has been renewed for a second season by the Disney Channel before its first season premieres on October 1st.

Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Greta Gerwig, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jane Lynch are set to guest star on episodes of the series which stars Ashly Burch, Dana Snyder, Jordan Klepper, Sumalee Montano, and Michaela Dietz.

The animated series follows Molly McGee (Burch), a tween who lives to make the world a better place and a ghost who wants to spread misery. The pair become friends.

Disney Channel revealed more about the series in a press release.

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of animated buddy-comedy The Ghost and Molly McGee ahead of its series premiere on FRIDAY, OCT. 1 (9:35 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel, following the debut of the new Disney Channel Original Movie “Under Wraps.” Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (“LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures”), along with executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible), the series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery. The first season will also welcome guest stars Kelsey Grammer (Cheers), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Jane Lynch (Glee). New episodes roll out Saturdays (9:00 a.m. ET) through Nov. 27 on Disney Channel, with episodes available in October on Disney+. Joining the previously announced lead voice cast—Ashly Burch (Molly McGee) and Dana Snyder (Scratch)—the additional main series voice cast includes Jordan Klepper (Klepper) as the voice of Pete, Molly’s anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly’s creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe) as the voice of Darryl, Molly’s mischievously entrepreneurial brother. Additional season one guest stars include Jenifer Lewis (ABC’s black-ish), Danny Trejo (Machete), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Patton Oswalt (Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Jessica Keenan Wynn (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Sean Giambrone (ABC’s The Goldbergs).

Check out a trailer for The Ghost and Molly McGee season one below.

