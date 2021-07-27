The Chair: Netflix Teases Sandra Oh Drama Series Ahead of August Premiere (Watch)

Sandra Oh’s newest television series is headed to Netflix next month, and the streaming series has released a teaser and new details. Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla also star in the drama.

Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.

The Chair premieres on Netflix on August 20th. Check out the teaser for the series below.

