From: Season Two; MGM+ Releases Trailer for Sci-Fi Horror Series’ Return (Watch)

From is getting ready for its second season on MGM+ (the new name for EPIX). The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the return of the sci-fi horror series from John Griffin. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in April of last year.

Starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad, the MGM+ series follows a small town that has a deadly secret and traps those who visit.

The following was revealed about the plot of season two:

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

Check out the trailer for From season two below. The season arrives on April 23rd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this MGM+ series? How many seasons do you think that From should run?