Wednesday TV Ratings: Survivor, MasterChef, Police 24/7, Shark Tank, NBA Playoffs

Wednesday, May 20, 2026, ratings — New episodes: Survivor, Police 24/7, MasterChef, and The Floor. Sports: NBA Pregame and 2026 NBA Playoffs. Reruns: The Greatest Average American, Shark Tank, and Law & Order: Toronto: Criminal Intent.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?