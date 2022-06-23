Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Wellington Paranormal, So You Think You Can Dance, Chicago Fire, The Price Is Right At Night, Stanley Cup

Published:

Wellington Paranormal TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 ratingsNew episodes: The Flash, Wellington Paranormal, MasterChef, and So You Think You Can DanceSports: Stanley Cup Final.  Specials: The Price Is Right At Night and Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.  Reruns: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
