Cobra Kai: Season Three Premiere Date Changed for Netflix Series (Video)

Cobra Kai fans are going to see the new season a bit earlier than originally planned. Netflix has decided to bring season three online a week earlier, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix revealed the date change with a short video featuring William Zabka changing the premiere date on the Cobra Kai show page on the streaming service.

Check out the video below.

The cast of Cobra Kai also includes Ralph Macchio. The series continues the story that started in the Karate Kid movie franchise. Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) is all grown up and he’s a successful business owner who struggles to find balance in his life. He must face his old foe — down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) — who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Cobra Kai aired for two seasons on YouTube Red before the service decided to get out of the original programming business. Netflix picked up the series, and it is now renewed through season four.

