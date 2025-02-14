Chasing the West: Drew and Jonathan Scott Focus on Ranches in New HGTV Series

Drew and Jonathan Scott are starring in a new series on HGTV. The network has ordered Chasing the West, which will follow the home renovation duo as they help families learn about adapting to life on a ranch after living in the city.

HGTV shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Before they rose to Property Brothers fame, home renovation and real estate experts Drew and Jonathan Scott grew up on a cattle ranch, and now they will bring their personal experience to buyers longing for a taste of adventure in the newly greenlit HGTV series Chasing the West (wt). The powerhouse twins will help families who wish to escape hectic city life or own land discover the incredible attributes and unique challenges of ranch living, including adapting to a slower pace, tending livestock and growing produce. The eight-episode series, which will highlight sprawling landscapes in Arizona, California and Texas, will debut on the network in Summer 2025. “For more than a decade, Drew and Jonathan have made families’ dreams of a beautiful home a reality, and they’ll continue that journey in a brand-new way in Chasing the West,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “Now millions of fans will see the Brothers in a different light when they share their strong passion and vast knowledge of ranch living with regular people just like us hoping to make a major lifestyle change.”

The premiere date for Chasing the West will be announced later.

