Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix Releases First Look for Historical Sequel Series (Watch)

Vikings: Valhalla is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a first look video for the sequel series.

Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Caroline Henderson star in the series which is set 100 years after the Vikings series. It focuses on the lives of Erik the Red, Leif Erikson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Hardrada.

A release date for Vikings: Valhalla has not yet been set. Check out the first look video for the Netflix series below.

