Betrayal: Secrets & Lies: Season One Ratings

ABC has a history of airing docuseries that are cancelled after just one season. Will the new Betrayal: Secrets & Lies series be just another one-and-done show or, because an alternate version has been airing for three seasons on Hulu, will it get a second season? Stay tuned.

A docuseries, the Betrayal: Secrets & Lies TV show is based on the popular true crime podcast. Episodes follow the lives of people who are undone by unthinkable betrayals, as well as the courage it takes to survive scandalous confessions, secret lives, terrifying acts of violence, financial ruin, and more. When loyalty turns to lies, the truth does more than break hearts — it changes everything.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/31 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of April 1, 2026, Betrayal: Secrets & Lies has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Betrayal: Secrets & Lies TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?