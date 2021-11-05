Pen15: Season Two of Comedy Series Resumes Next Month on Hulu (Watch)

Pen15 is returning with the second half of its second season next month, and Hulu has released a teaser for the new episodes. Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine, Dylan Gage, Taj Cross, Taylor Nichols, and Anna Pniowsky star in the comedy, which features Erskine and Konkle as they revisit their lives in the seventh grade.

Hulu shared the following about the series in a press release.

“Figuring out where they fit in. The Emmy-nominated Comedy Series returns with new episodes on December 3, only on Hulu. Pen15 is an R-rated “traumedy” set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.”

Check out the teaser trailer for the return of Pen15 below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this comedy on Hulu next month?