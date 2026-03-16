Tuesday TV Ratings: NCIS: Origins, High Potential, Doc, NBA Basketball, WWE NXT

Tuesday, March 10, 2026, ratings — New episodes: Will Trent, High Potential, RJ Decker, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Doc, and Best Medicine. Sports: WWE NXT and NBA Basketball: Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs. Reruns: (none).

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?