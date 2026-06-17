Heartstopper: Netflix Releases Trailer, Poster & Photos for Series Finale Movie

Heartstopper is not done yet. Netflix has released the photos, poster, and trailer for the series finale film, which will arrive next month.

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan star in the series, which tells the story of Nick and Charlie’s romance.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever? The trailer features the first-ever use of ‘Stupid Song’, from Olivia Rodrigo’s brand-new album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’.

Heartstopper Forever arrives on July 17th. The trailer, photos, and poster are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix film?