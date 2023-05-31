The Idol: HBO Releases Trailer for New Drama Series (Watch)

The Idol is coming to HBO this Sunday night, and the cable channel has released a trailer for the new drama.

Starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria, The Idol takes viewers into the music industry while following a young pop star (Depp) trying to fix her life and reclaim her fame after a nervous breakdown. Along the way, she meets a nightclub owner, and their romance could lead her further down a dark hole or into the spotlight.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the HBO Original drama series THE IDOL. THE IDOL debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The series premiered at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22. The series is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. Logline: After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The trailer for The Idol is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new series on HBO on Sunday? Do you think it will be a hit?