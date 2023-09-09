Monsieur Spade: AMC Releases First-Look Teaser for New Crime Drama Series (Watch)

Monsieur Spade is coming to AMC in early 2024. The cable network has released the first teaser for the crime drama series based on the Dashiell Hammett 1930s novel The Maltese Falcon.

Clive Owen, Cara Bossom, Denis Ménochet, Louise Bourgoin, Chiara Mastroianni, Stanley Weber, Matthew Beard, Jonathan Zaccaï, and Rebecca Root star in the six-episode series which was shot on location in France. Scott Frank and Tom Fontana co-created the series.

AMC revealed more about the series in a press release.

AMC Networks today released a first-look teaser trailer for its upcoming sophisticated, six-episode crime drama, Monsieur Spade, premiering on AMC and AMC+ in early 2024. Starring and executive produced by Golden Globe(R), SAG(R) and BAFTA(R) Award-winner Clive Owen (Closer, Children of Men, The Knick) as the hard-boiled private detective Sam Spade, the limited series is co-created, written and executive produced by Emmy(R) Award-winners Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit,Logan, Minority Report), who also serves as director, and Tom Fontana (City on a Hill, Borgia, Oz). Monsieur Spade centers around the infamous protagonist of American writer Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon. The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade’s life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers. Shot on-location in France, Monsieur Spade features a prominent ensemble cast in up-and-comer Cara Bossom (Radioactive) as Teresa, Denis Ménochet (Inglorious Basterds) as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud, Louise Bourgoin (The Romanoffs) as Marguerite Devereaux, Chiara Mastroianni (On a Magical Night) as Gabrielle, Stanley Weber (Outlander) as Jean-Pierre Devereaux, Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game) as George Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Zaccaï (Robin Hood) as Philippe Saint Andre and Rebecca Root (The Queen’s Gambit) as Cynthia Fitzsimmons. Monsieur Spade is co-created, written and executive produced by Frank, who also serves as director, and Fontana. Barry Levinson, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Clive Owen, Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Carlo Martinelli and David Helpern also serve as executive producers. In conjunction with the Dashiell Hammett Estate, the series is produced by Black Bear and co-produced by Haut et Court TV (The Returned, No Man’s Land) who also handled local production services in France and Canal+. FilmNation Entertainment (I Know This Much Is True) handles international distribution outside of North America.

The teaser trailer for Monsieur Spade is below.

