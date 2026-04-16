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canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Monday TV Ratings: Wild Cards, The Quiz with Balls, FBI, American Idol, The Voice

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Wild Cards TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2026 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, April 13, 2026, ratingsNew episodes: American Idol, The Rookie, The Neighborhood, DMV, FBI, CIA, Wild Cards, The 1% Club, The Quiz with Balls, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, and The Voice. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

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